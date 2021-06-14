Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 491.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $177,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

IT opened at $232.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

