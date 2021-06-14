General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $384,060.00 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $61.49 on Monday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $223,030,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

