Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.08

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Getty Realty by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

