Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Position Decreased by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,346,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,453,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.03. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

