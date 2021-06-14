Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Ship Lease traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 1269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

GSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $779.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

