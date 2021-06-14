GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0612

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $25,249.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,581.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.84 or 0.06394003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $620.73 or 0.01568230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00440416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00147154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.11 or 0.00672297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.00431494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006987 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040261 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.