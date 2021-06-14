Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $13.31

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $13.83. Golar LNG shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 1,836 shares.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

