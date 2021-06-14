Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $10.78

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $10.52. Gold Fields shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 95,982 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

