Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the May 13th total of 280,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ELKMF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.14. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04. Gold Road Resources has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

