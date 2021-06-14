Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0074

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $305,475.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00062704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00166614 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00184584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.01057880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,167.29 or 1.00350524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

