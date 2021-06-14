Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $103.82 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $103,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $67.58. 15,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,643,287 shares of company stock valued at $141,375,559. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

