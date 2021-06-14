Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of TE Connectivity worth $132,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after acquiring an additional 963,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.70 and a 52-week high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

