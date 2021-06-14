Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,427,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $117,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of CHX stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,936. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

