Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 24,381 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Corteva worth $116,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Corteva by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 667,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,838,000 after buying an additional 224,842 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 40,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,777. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

