Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 314,786 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 314,786 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of HP worth $121,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $413,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $496,405,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 448,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 173,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,573. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.57.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

