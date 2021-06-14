Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 557,940 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,873,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 557,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $112,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock worth $950,106 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

