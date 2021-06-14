Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 62,951 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,951 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.83% of Primerica worth $106,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,625 shares of company stock worth $3,020,028. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of PRI stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

