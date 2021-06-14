Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the May 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GXSFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 1,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19. Goldsource Mines has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.14.

Get Goldsource Mines alerts:

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.