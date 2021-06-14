Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the May 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GXSFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 1,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19. Goldsource Mines has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.14.
Goldsource Mines Company Profile
