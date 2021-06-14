Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Gravity worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gravity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $141.32 on Monday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.83. The company has a market cap of $982.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of -0.53.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.