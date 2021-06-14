Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Update

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 338.9% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

GRVY opened at $141.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of -0.53. Gravity has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $239.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.83.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

