Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,862,900 shares, a growth of 156.2% from the May 13th total of 1,507,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 788.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWLIF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $29.82. 14,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

