Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRFS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Grifols alerts:

GRFS stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 161,783 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.