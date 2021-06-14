Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,180,000 after acquiring an additional 282,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $154,466,000 after acquiring an additional 253,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $470.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.73. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

