Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $220.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

