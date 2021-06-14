Grimes & Company Inc. Has $773,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 114.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $305,321,000.

VOO stock opened at $390.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.77 and a 52-week high of $390.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

