Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

