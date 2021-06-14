Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 455 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

HD opened at $310.77 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

