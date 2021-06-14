Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 5,868 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,384 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,905,000 after purchasing an additional 571,009 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.35 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

