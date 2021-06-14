GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Up 108.3% in May

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the May 13th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GungHo Online Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $$17.80 during midday trading on Monday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.87.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

