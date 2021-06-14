Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,609,000 after acquiring an additional 172,807 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,618,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 396,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $90.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

