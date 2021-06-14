Hashgard Tops 24 Hour Volume of $380,646.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $380,646.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00787441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.83 or 0.07952426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00083384 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

