Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 622.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 96.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 79,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $33.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.84. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

