Head to Head Comparison: Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) & RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 12.43% 3.31% 1.61% RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Digital Realty Trust and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 0 3 12 1 2.88 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50

Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $165.07, suggesting a potential upside of 1.77%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $22.35, suggesting a potential upside of 24.51%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Digital Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $3.90 billion 11.70 $356.40 million $6.22 26.08 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

