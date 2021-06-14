Head-To-Head Comparison: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) vs. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 15.60 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -104.00 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oak Street Health and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus price target of $69.42, indicating a potential upside of 21.36%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70% Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

