Head-To-Head Comparison: The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) versus Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The GEO Group and Annaly Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.35 billion 0.36 $113.03 million $2.51 2.72 Annaly Capital Management $2.23 billion 5.83 -$891.16 million $1.10 8.45

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Annaly Capital Management. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annaly Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 5.96% 17.30% 3.71% Annaly Capital Management 184.57% 14.15% 1.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The GEO Group and Annaly Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Annaly Capital Management 0 2 5 0 2.71

The GEO Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.05%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.91%. Given The GEO Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Volatility & Risk

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of The GEO Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Annaly Capital Management on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

