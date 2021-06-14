Head-To-Head Contrast: QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) & AON (NYSE:AON)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and AON (NYSE:AON) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and AON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -1,084.65% AON 18.55% 62.86% 7.51%

QDM International has a beta of -3.88, indicating that its stock price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AON has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of AON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QDM International and AON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A AON $11.07 billion 5.07 $1.97 billion $9.81 25.32

AON has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QDM International and AON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A AON 1 4 4 0 2.33

AON has a consensus price target of $239.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.82%. Given AON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AON is more favorable than QDM International.

Summary

AON beats QDM International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. It sells a range of insurance products consisting of life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and homeowner insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services and capital markets solutions products. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in accelerating business outcomes by enhancing the performance of their people, including assessment and optimized deployment, as well as the design, alignment, and benchmarking of compensation to business strategy and performance outcomes. Further, the company develops, markets, and administers customized insurance programs and specialty market solutions for organizations, and their members or affiliates; operates the Global Risk Insight Platform, which provides data, analytics, engagement, and consulting services; offers CoverWallet, a digital insurance platform for small- and medium-sized businesses; and provides ReView that provides advisory, analysis, and benchmarking services to help reinsurers. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

