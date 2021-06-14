Head-To-Head Review: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of TSR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for BTRS and TSR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88 TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.78%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than TSR.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and TSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31% TSR -0.22% -2.41% -0.68%

Volatility and Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTRS and TSR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -21.99 TSR $59.12 million 0.31 -$1.13 million N/A N/A

TSR has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS.

Summary

TSR beats BTRS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc. offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

