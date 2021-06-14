Head-To-Head Review: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) versus First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and First Quantum Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 41.57 -$21.83 million $0.22 148.64 First Quantum Minerals $5.20 billion 3.18 -$180.00 million N/A N/A

MP Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Quantum Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MP Materials and First Quantum Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 3 0 2.60 First Quantum Minerals 1 3 14 0 2.72

MP Materials currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.21%. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus price target of $29.43, indicating a potential upside of 22.91%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than MP Materials.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75% First Quantum Minerals 0.42% 1.72% 0.72%

Summary

MP Materials beats First Quantum Minerals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey. It also holds an 80% interest in the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; and a 90% interest in the Cobre Panama project located in Panama. In addition, the company has interests in copper, gold, and molybdenum projects at various stages of development located in Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

