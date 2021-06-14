Head-To-Head Survey: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) and Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) and Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Trillium Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($0.76) -4.09 Trillium Therapeutics $150,000.00 6,697.03 -$59.35 million ($0.70) -13.91

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trillium Therapeutics. Trillium Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Trillium Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -103.64% -81.17% Trillium Therapeutics N/A -30.30% -21.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Trillium Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Trillium Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Trillium Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 414.47%. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 124.16%. Given NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Trillium Therapeutics.

Summary

Trillium Therapeutics beats NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2004 is based in Mississauga, Canada.

