Healthcare Services Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 21st

Healthcare Services Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:HCARU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 21st. Healthcare Services Acquisition had issued 28,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $288,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Healthcare Services Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCARU. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

