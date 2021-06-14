HeartBout (HB) Hits Market Capitalization of $168,100.46

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $168,100.46 and approximately $19.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.79 or 0.00791226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00083987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.70 or 0.07962691 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

