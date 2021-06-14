Hedget (HGET) Price Reaches $6.28 on Major Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. Hedget has a total market cap of $11.01 million and $366,751.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be bought for $6.28 or 0.00015751 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hedget has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00061276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.26 or 0.00792659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00043270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.12 or 0.08030535 BTC.

About Hedget

HGET is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.