Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation stock remained flat at $$24.95 during trading hours on Monday. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,295. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $175.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.00. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

