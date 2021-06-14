Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells $733,147.14 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HES opened at $89.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $90.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.