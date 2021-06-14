Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.12.

NYSE HES opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $90.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $9,478,512.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

