Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.12.

NYSE HES opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $90.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,675,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,660 shares of company stock worth $66,399,755. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 344,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 611,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Hess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Hess by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

