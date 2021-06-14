HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Peridot Acquisition worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,627,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

PDAC stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

