HighTower Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,564,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,990. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GO opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

