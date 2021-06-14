HighTower Advisors LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,935 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $20,120,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,890,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,848,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 462.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 645,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

AVYA opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.44.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

