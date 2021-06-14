HighTower Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,356,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,078,000 after purchasing an additional 182,257 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 780,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 386,937 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 78,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 249,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $33.91 on Monday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.28.

